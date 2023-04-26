Packer golfers take third in home triangular
Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023
The Austin boys golf team had its best score of the year, but it had to settle for third place in a home triangular at Austin Country Club Tuesday.
The Packers shot a 332 and Isaac Anderson led the way with a 79.
Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 318; 2. Rochester Century 323; 3. Austin 332
Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 79; Cale Tupy, 82; Izaac Erickson, 85; Elijah Krueger, 86; Carter Hovelsrud, 92; Owen O’Rourke, 96