Packer girls golfers post another season’s best score in first place finish

Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls golf team set a new standard as it posted a season’s best score of 362 en route to taking first place in a triangular in Rochester Tuesday.

The Packers were led by eighth grader Aliani Thiravong’s score of 86 as they shot a 362, which is now their best score in 15 years.

Team standings: 1. Austin 362; 2. Rochester Mayo 382; 3. Rochester Century 408

Email newsletter signup

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 84; Izzy Sellers, 89; Sydney Lewis, 89; Lucy Annis, 100; Reagan Harty, 106; Anna Kossman, 110

More RSS General

Hayfield baseball team takes down Triton

Robertson’s double lifts Packers over Northfield

Rough fifth inning slows down Packer softball team

Packer golfers take third in home triangular

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections