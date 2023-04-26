Packer girls golfers post another season’s best score in first place finish Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Austin girls golf team set a new standard as it posted a season’s best score of 362 en route to taking first place in a triangular in Rochester Tuesday.

The Packers were led by eighth grader Aliani Thiravong’s score of 86 as they shot a 362, which is now their best score in 15 years.

Team standings: 1. Austin 362; 2. Rochester Mayo 382; 3. Rochester Century 408

Email newsletter signup

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 84; Izzy Sellers, 89; Sydney Lewis, 89; Lucy Annis, 100; Reagan Harty, 106; Anna Kossman, 110