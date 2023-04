Packer boys volleyball team wins its first two matches Published 2:47 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

The Austin boys volleyball club team beat Southland 25-19, 25-22, 25-10 in Austin April 19 and the Packers beat Kasson-Mantorville 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 on Friday.

Lucas Myers had five kills and Sam Gler had four blocks against Southland. Myers had eight kills and Elijah Kline had four ace serves against KM.

Austin will host Eastview in Ove Berven Gym at 6 p.m. Friday.