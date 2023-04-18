Pacelli hosts 9th annual Shamrockin’ Run Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1 of 3

Pacelli Catholic Schools hosted the ninth annual Shamrockin’ Run at Pacelli, on Saturday .

A total of 112 people participated in the 5K Run, or one mile walk. Some participants did so virtually.

“It was fun for Pacelli to put on an event for the whole community to take part in and enjoy,” said Run Committee Chair Ryan Bickler. “While we had plenty of more serious runners who might use this as a tune up event for the summer running season, it’s also nice to see lots of kids and families participate as well.”

Email newsletter signup

5K runners ranged from age 8 to 83 and 13-year old Ryan Littlefield had the fastest men’s time at 18:07. Kristen Koopal had the fastest female time at 23:33.

Randy Knutson was second fastest in men’s with a time of 18:21 and Tom Cook was third at 19:02.

Elizabeth Frederick was second in the female race at 24:10 and third was Brytnie Carolan was third with a time of 25:46.

“We had a number of new sponsors join this year, giving us over 30 total sponsors, and we really appreciate that support,” Bickler said. “We just really want to say thank you to everyone for participating.”

A complete list of results is posted at www.runsignup.com , click the results link, and on the Shamrockin’ Run link at www.pacellischools.org.