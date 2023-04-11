Musicians to take part in MacPhail residency in Austin Public Schools Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Musicians Siama Matuzungidi and his wife Dallas Matuzungidi will be heading into Austin’s schools next week as part of the MacPhail Center for Music’s Project Amplify school residency project.

Throughout the week and into the following week, the duo will be meeting with students in grades 1-4 at various locations and will wrap up the week with a collaboration concert where the duo will perform with Riverland Community College, Northwestern Singers and the MacPhail Children’s Choir.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. on April 25 at Knowlton Auditorium.

According to MacPhail’s website, Matuzungidi started teaching himself guitar at age 12 and by 17 was already playing in a band.

He moved to Minnesota in 1996 and has since earned a McKnight Fellowship among several other grants and has been featured on BBC, TPT and NPR.

Together with Matuzungidi, they have earned World Music Pedagogy certificates from Smithsonian Folkways.