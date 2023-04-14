Mower County remains in burn ban, rain and snow coming this weekend Published 9:29 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Even though the National Weather Service has dropped its red flag warning for southeastern Minnesota, a burn ban remains in effect for Mower County.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, the Department of Natural Resources and Sheriff’s Office will advise after re-assessing the updated weekend forecast. Mower County will continue to restrict burning permits Friday.

According to the National Weather Service winds are still expected to be gusty today with lower humidity values and high of 80 possible. However, these conditions will give way to a variety of conditions this weekend with showers possible tonight and then into Saturday with the added possibility of thunderstorms.

Email newsletter signup

On Sunday, a wintery mix is likely featuring snow and sleet and a high in the high 30s.