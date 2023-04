Missing teen located Published 8:41 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

A teen that the Austin Police Department had been looking for since last week has been found safe.

According to an Austin Police Department Facebook post, Samara D. Boyce has been located. It did not indicate how she had been found.

Austin PD implored the community’s help last week after posting to its Facebook page that Boyce was missing and hadn’t been seen since April 10.