Minotauros take two from Bruins Published 9:39 am Monday, April 10, 2023

The Austin Bruins dropped a pair of games in Minot over the weekend as they lost to the Minotauros 3-2 in a shootout on Friday and Minot won 3-0 on Saturday.

Minot’s Weston Knox scored with 9:08 left in the third period of Friday’s game to force overtime and the Bruins went 0-for-3 in the shootout.

The Bruins, who have locked up the top seed in the NAHL Central Division playoffs,

Friday’s game will close out the regular season with a pair of games against Minot in Riverside Arena this weekend. The games are on Friday and Saturday and they both start at 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 1 0 0 – 2

Minot 0 1 1 0 1 – 3

First period

No scoring

Second period

(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Kolby Amici, Jan Kasper-Bergman) 6:23

(A) Matthew Desiderio (Matys Brassard, James Goffredo) 19:04

Third period

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Isaak Brassard, James Goffredo) 19:04

(M) Weston Knox (Trevor Stachowiak, Braden Fischer) 10:52

OT

No scoring

Saturday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 – 0

Minot 0 1 2 – 3

First period

No scoring

Second period

(M) Nick O’Hanisain (Colby Joseph, Blake Steenerson) (power play) 14:36

Third period

(M) Hunter Longhi (Chase LaPinta, Colby Woogk) 14:17

(M) Woogk (Joe Westlund, Nick Swecke (empty net) 18:25