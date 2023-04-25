Minnesota graduation rates inch back toward pre-pandemic highs Published 8:37 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Elizabeth Shockman

Minnesota schools saw a rise in four-year public high school graduation rates last year following a drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class of 2022 graduated at 83.6 percent, up from 83.3 percent for the prior year’s class and close to the historic high of 83.8 percent in 2020, the Minnesota Department of Education said Tuesday.

Rate gaps between white students and students of color persisted in 2022, as did gaps for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch and English language learners and students who receive special education services.

Black and Native American students, however, saw a notable rise in student graduation rates last year — a 3.5 percent gain for Black students and a 2.5 percent gain for Native American students.

Students receiving special education also saw gains, with two-thirds of the class of 2022 graduating within four years.

Students who completed their high school education within four years in 2022 were in 10th grade when the pandemic began and saw significant challenges during their junior year as many schools closed their doors to in-person learning or switched between distance and hybrid learning scenarios.

Minnesota Education Commissioner Willie Jett praised the perseverance of students and educators through the pandemic years as he released the data Tuesday. “We celebrate this significant milestone and also recognize that there is still much to be done,” Jett said in a statement.