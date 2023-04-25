Memoir writing workshop to feature Stanton Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

OSAGE — Those who have considered writing their life stories may want to check out “Writing Memoir,” a writing workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage.

The workshop will be conducted by author Chaunce Stanton of Lyle, Minnesota, who has published several books. Stanton, who is the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, is also a writing coach and graphic designer who helps local authors get their books launched.

All ability levels – from those who have never written a word, to those who intend to publish their work – are invited.

The event is sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, a non-profit organization that encourages and supports the creative arts throughout Mitchell County.

To register, go to: https://our.show/writing-workshop.