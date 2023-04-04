Mayo Clinic to ease universal face mask requirements for sites Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Beginning Monday, April 10, wearing a face mask will no longer be required for patients and staff in most patient care areas on Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System campuses. In line with Mayo Clinic’s commitment to patient care, Mayo Clinic will continue to require wearing a face mask in high-risk patient settings. High-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified to wear a mask while they are at Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic is evolving its policies due to the consistently low rates of hospitalizations, mortality and community transmission levels of COVID-19 observed at most Mayo Clinic locations. COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly since January 2022, along with a significant drop in deaths and hospitalizations nationwide.

People may still choose to wear masks, and Mayo will support their decision to do so.