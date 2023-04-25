Matheis’s grand slam propels Southland to a big win

Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Southland softball team beat Schaeffer Academy 25-1 in four innings in Rose Creek Tuesday.

Juliette Matheis had a grand slam in the first inning for the Rebels (7-0 overall) as she knocked in five runs.

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 HBP

Southland hitting: Reana Ulven, 1-for-3, R,; Laney Weis, 2-for-3, double; Bria Nelsen, 1-for-2, 2 R; Haylee Lowe, 2-for-2, 2 R; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-3, 3 R; Clara Timm,  2-for-2, 4 R; Juliette Matheis, 2-for-2, HR, triple, 2 R; Shannon Kiefer, 0-for-2, 2 R; Jaida Sorenson, 2-for-3, 2 R

