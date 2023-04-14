Marvin Repinski: Prepared for the long haul Published 5:43 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

“The Lord GOD has opened my ear, and I was not disobedient. Nor did I turn back. I gave my back to those who struck me, and my cheeks to those who pulled out my beard; I did not hide my face from insults and spitting. For the Lord GOD helps me, therefore, I am not disgraced; therefore, I have made my face like flint, and I know that I will not be ashamed.” ((The Bible, Isaiah 50:5-7).

Many of the world religions have, in a given year, special days, ceremonies, events, gatherings in sacred places, given to particular leaders, and readings of literary documents that embrace certain traditions.

In the Christian world, some churches have more liturgical rites (planned dates and practices). Part of the intention is to give focus to the participation that will fortify, deepen, and answer questions like: “What finally is it all about?”

Email newsletter signup

A sizable percentage of Christian denominations or groups with historic patterns, designate central periods of time: Lent and Holy Week with its celebration of Easter.

Writing this essay is my proposal to sense these days, the strength of people for the rest of the year; to fortify and give one the resources that will grant the ability to stand fast when the going gets tough! My interaction with people struggling with unconventional issues or behavioral negatives, is to build self-esteem.

In a summary statement that I was made aware of, the assortment of events that led to Good Friday and then the cross that Jesus was placed upon, some would agree that it was the ugliest event in history; the Prince of Peace being crucified.

I attended the Austin Westminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday, where Pastors Michael Olmsted and Brittany Wundermachen told the Old Story in a fresh way. In a printed sermon leading to Good Friday, Pastor Olmsted put in cutting words, the following:

“The crowds gathered on that Good Friday were filled with rage, and they sought power through Anger and Hatred. It is as if they are funneling all of the anger of the High Priest, all of the mocking and jeers of Herod, and all of the waffling indecision of Pilate. The hatred of the Crowds erupted in a culmination of complete rejection and together poured that out on Jesus with crucifixion shouts.”

To just reminisce, to get the narrative in perspective, is only the beginning of a deepened commitment. I am bothered by the action of THE CROWD as I realize that the manner of identifying huge groups of people is true of every age, every century, every decade, and it’s a reality today! A question to myself: Will I be a person to just go along with what is popular, what pays more, what distributes halos, what is the easy way to live my life? The crowds are here to stay — it seems — and so we are asked to either join or find our own best independent selves. And then to be a human force to follow the way of Jesus to establish and maintain our vocations.

The stories of the last nearly two months are meeting their purpose if we are now better prepared for the LONG HAUL! Most of us are working to establish the confidence and ability to be more than survivors. We wish to be, within our makeups, to be achievers.. The instructive weeks leading to the death and resurrection, is a picture of how people can be motivated to follow, for them, a Risen Savior!

A story: From the winter 2022 issue of “Broadcaster,” a Lutheran publication of Concordia University, Nebraska. How does a flame get into a student that lights the journey to a professor’s position in education?

For Amy Stradtmann, motivation was early on when a grandmother told her she “would make a great teacher.” The suggestion, the notice of our interests and skills that are identified, may be like the proverbial tiny seed. Amy, in her encouragement of others, as she now guides and teaches young people who wish to serve as teachers, said she seeks to share with students some of the things she didn’t know and realize at that age. She writes as follows:

“You might have that heart for people, that heart for developing relationships, that heart for serving, and that heart for teaching lives and touching lives beyond this world. So, touching lives into eternity,” she said.

“And a desire to be creative, a desire to serve and a desire to touch the future. I mean, that’s an opportunity that we have as teachers. How many other professions get to explore or enjoy that?”

The years that follow a dedicated preparation see us to enviable results. Reading about Emperor Penguins, finds me resonating with how the creation of the proper environment leads to the opening of avenues and a change of life goals. Hearts are touched and moving on is a keen observation. The story of Jesus is the needed resource for our lives. About many examples among birds, the Emperor Penguin may be an example, that against all odds, sends us forth. Please note: The baby chicks, with adult caretakers, are being prepared for the long haul.

Emperor Penguins huddle together to block the wind and stay warm. Individuals take turns moving to the middle of the group to get warm and then back to the edge so others can warm up.