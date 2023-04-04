Marvin Repinski: Our bodies and minds have conversations Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

“So Cain was very angry, and his face was downcast. Then the Lord said to Cain, ‘Why are you angry? Why is your face downcast?’” (Genesis 4:5-6)

A recent comment I read,puts a focus on our emotional health and opens up our thoughts that may reap huge dividends.

When John F. Kennedy was assassinated, it was reported that a woman responded to this horrible event: “Jackie Kennedy was to me, an inspiration and role model to the nation because she walked behind the casket with such dignity, never shedding a tear or showing any emotion.” Quoting from the book by Dr. Christiane Northrup “Women’s Bodies, Women’s Wisdom.”

This volume, along with books by Deepak Chopra (several books on health care are from his pen), have found a nesting place in my own growth and in sharing guidance with others.

Think about this, please: Our emotions are part of our physical flesh. Our emotions have the ability to contribute to our wellness or illness.

The world of religious practices is abundant in the manner in which physical afflictions or mental discomfort is addressed. The testimonies over the centuries are reports of people who have been cured; the harm of diseases and anguish of pain have been modified.

A worthy study of illness will acknowledge the positive results of the practice of yoga, the anointing of the head with oil, with a hand placed on the head of the afflicted, and prayers are offered.

I have observed our Episcopal, Catholic, and Pentecostal services where changes in suffering or discomfort are addressed by those officiating. People are moved from distress to relief in praying the Rosary. Practices in the Eastern religions are a tapestry of afflictions being removed. Note that in reading the Biblical accounts of Jesus, not only his teaching but performing miracles; the physical and mental states are addressed.

It’s both in your mind and your body

Several days ago, I received a phone call relaying tragic news to me. It was the report of the death of my brother Ray, who was living in Arizona. Of course, I asked for details. Some of what Richard Bender communicated was that he was sitting on a chair observing some carpenters remodeling his home. In silence of words, he slumped off the chair onto the floor — dead. Receiving this message on the phone, I recall saying something like “Oh now, I’m shocked. What happened?” Within an hour of that moment I felt myself trembling and I developed a nosebleed. A nosebleed is, for me, very uncommon. But, now think with me, please. Is a shock to the mind, the emotions, related to the body?

A story from history: “When I warned them (the French Government) that Britain would fight on alone whatever they did, their General told their Prime Minister and his divided Cabinet: “In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken. Some chicken! Some neck!” Spoken by Winston Churchill (1874-1965.

Our thoughts and our actions, in most of our lives, are blended together like a fruit juice of many ingredients. A nature analysis — if that is possible — will place us in a habitat of peace and readings for the challenges that come our way.

A report from a track meet:

“Nine runners took off in the 100-yard dash. The leader in the race fell while he was running and skinned his knee. Then an amazing sight took place.

All the other kids ran past the young man who had been out in front, but when they heard him crying they all stopped and went back to comfort him.

One of the little girls kissed his knee to make it feel better. After they helped him up they all linked arms. The children finished the race with arms

linked together. The crowd gave them a standing ovation, cheering and crying for those incredible giving kids.”

A remembrance is shared by Scott Walker of a visit to an antique store. He writes:

“I spotted a carpenter’s wooden plane, nearly a century old. It was the same kind of plane that my grandfather used when he built his

house and barn. As I picked up the plane and held it in my hands, the words of Isaiah 40:4 flashed through my mind: “And the crooked

shall be made straight, and the rough places plain.” Suddenly I knew why I wanted to buy the plane for Wayne, a friend of mine.

Quite simply, Wayne is a peacemaker. A deacon in my church. Wayne is always seeking to straighten out crooked situations and to make smooth rough areas of personal conflict.”

“Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain. And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together …”

— Isaiah 40:4-5