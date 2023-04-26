Marion H. Sorenson, 95½

Marion H. Sorenson, age 95½ of Burnsville, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Arbors at Ridges in Burnsville. Marion grew up in Albert Lea, Minnesota, received her B.A. in English and music at St. Olaf College, and taught music, English, physical education, and health in several southern Minnesota school districts. On April 3, 1955, Marion married Laverne Sorenson. She received her M.S. in Guidance and Counseling in 1972 and afterwards, worked for the Job Service in Austin, Minnesota where she and Laverne lived for over 40 years. Marion reveled in her family, church, vegetable and flower gardens, “indoor garden,” books, jigsaw puzzles, garage sales, family history, and hobby farms in Lanesboro and Hayward, Minnesota.

Survivors include her children, Cynthia (Carl) Albing, David (Susan) Sorenson, Vicki (Tom) Kowalsky, Margaret (Sam) Seltz, and Katherine (Kevin) Sellers; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Allan Sorenson; sister-in-law, June Buenger; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Mabel (Fox) Hanson; husband, Laverne Sorenson; and sister, Merle Bolin.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin with a lunch to follow. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.