Margaret L. “Peg” Johnson, 98

Margaret “Peg” Lee Johnson, age 98, of Austin, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Good Samaritan Comforcare in Austin.

Peg was born December 7, 1924 in Osage, Iowa to Ray and Margaret Cummings. She grew up and graduated in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

On December 7, 1944 she was united in marriage to Harold Johnson. They lived and worked in Austin. Peg retired from Kmart.

Peg was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church and Weight Watchers. She loved to crochet, cross stitch, and embroider.

Survivors include, Bev Larson, Austin, MN, Barb (Bruce) Beeman, Austin, MN; daughter-in -law, Michele Johnson, Austin, MN; Nancy (Larry) Espe, Zimmerman, MN, Ron (Jean) Johnson, Dent, MN; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, Rick; grandson, Todd; and siblings.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the mass at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

