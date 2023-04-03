Man in March standoff enters pleas for long list of felony charges Published 1:45 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

A man facing an extensive list of charges spanning a pair of cases and who was involved in an hours-long standoff in early March has entered pleas.

Terrance Gustaf Book, currently being held in the Mower County Jail, pleaded not guilty Monday in Mower County District Court to a total of eight felonies related to the March 9 standoff in the 300 block of Second Street SW.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Tuesday standoff charged with several felonies

Additionally, he pleaded not guilty to felony first degree aggravated robbery-possessing a dangerous weapon and felony theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the second case, which took place in December of 2012.

The March 9 incident began with a call at 1:51 p.m. when Austin Police were dispatched to 310 Second Street SW on a report of an assault.

According to a press release from APD Chief David McKichan on March 10, officers made contact with a female who alleged she had been assaulted by another female, who then went into the house with a number of other people.

According to the court complaint, Book was among those that fled into the house.

The woman also confirmed to police that Book was in the residence and that he had previously stolen some of her property. It was also made known to police that he may have weapons on the premises, including a sawed off .22 caliber rifle and a homemade suppressor underneath his bed.

He was eventually located in the attic of the home at around 8:50 p.m. that night and arrested moments later.

Book also has pending charges for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Freeborn County and aggravated robbery in Mower County.

In the Freeborn assault case, Book is charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon after reportedly striking another man with a baseball bat in the parking lot of an Albert Lea hotel. According to the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office at the time, Book had three active warrants out of Freeborn.