Lorraine M. Krausert

Lorraine Mae Krausert died peacefully in her sleep at age 92, in Austin, Minnesota on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Lorraine was born on September 24, 1930 in Clara City, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud State University and taught elementary grades in Austin for 34 years. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, daughter Mary, son Greg, grandson, two sisters and two brothers.

Email newsletter signup

Lorraine is survived by her son Robert (Angie) Krausert, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one sister.

She impacted all those around her with her generosity, quick wit and humor. She will be missed greatly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 28th, from 11 am to 1 pm at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. In keeping with Lorraine’s joyful personality, the family kindly asks that guests refrain from wearing black clothing and wear happy colors if possible.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations or contributions be made to Austin First United Methodist Church, a place near and dear to Lorraine’s heart.

Clasenjordan.com