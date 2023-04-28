Lonnie M. Houff, 65

Lonnie Marie Houff, age 65, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus. Lonnie was born June 20, 1957, in Austin, Minnesota, to Virgil and Shirley (Teepell) Houff. She grew up in Austin and went on to graduate from Marshall University High School in Minneapolis. Lonnie worked for several years at General Mills. She belonged to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin and volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels. In her leisure time, Lonnie enjoyed reading, watching tv, going on walks, exercising, and spending time with her son, Matthew. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Matthew Houff of Austin, Minnesota; siblings, Larry (Sharon) Houff of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Richard (Roxanne) Houff of St. Paul, Minnesota, Robert Houff of Austin, Minnesota, Michael Houff of Austin, Minnesota; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Houff and Shirley Hofland; and one brother, Bill Houff.

A private committal service will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Hormel Institute. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.