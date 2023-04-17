Linton P. Hansen

Linton Peter Hansen was born October 25, 1960 and died April 13, 2023 at his home in Austin, Minnesota surrounded by his family.

Linton lived his entire life in Austin and was loved and cared for by many in the community. He especially enjoyed socializing at the B&J Bar and Grill where he had many friends that looked out for him (especially Sara Stilwell Moe).

Over the years, Linton had many different pets all of which he named Sammie. This was both simplifying and confusing. Either way, it was uncanny how every animal Linton encountered loved him. The latest Sammie was recently adopted by Linton’s favorite cousin, Corey Hansen.

For over 30 years, Linton was an active member of the Austin Amateur Radio Club and was recognized over the airways as KB0UCO. He was an avid ham radio operator and enjoyed speaking with fellow ham radio operators both locally and worldwide.

Linton is survived by his mother, Dolly Simons, Austin, MN; siblings, Laurie (Dan) Brett, Salt Lake City, UT; Lee (Joni) Hansen, Austin, MN; Linda (Bruce) Cook, Ankeny, IA; Lisa (Michael) Bononi, Jackson Hole, WY; Lana (Stewart) Sheffield, Plano, TX, Michael (Patti) Brokken, Bakersfield, CA. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father, Lawrence Hansen, Austin, MN and his nephew, Hunter Bononi.

A Reception of Remembrance will be held from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, April 15th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. There will be a private family interment at Enterprise Cemetery.