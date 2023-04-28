Letter to the Editor: Proposed change would weaken septic ordinance Published 6:20 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

At their meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Mower County Planning Commission will consider a proposal to change and weaken the county SSTS (Septic) ordinance.

Right now septic compliance inspections for older systems (more than 20 years) are triggered by ownership changes and by land use permit (construction) applications. The proposed change would exempt ag structures from that requirement.

This would be a step backwards in the effort to clean up the rivers of Mower County and make them safe for swimming and wading. While ag operations are a small portion of the county’s population, they are a much bigger portion of residents with septic waste disposal.

Austin Audubon Society asks that you join us in asking the planning board to reject this weakening of the ordinance. Attend the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room, lower level of the Government Center, or submit written comments to zoning@co.mower.mn.us.

We have the right to have safe water. Polluters do not have the right to keep on polluting.

Peter Mattson

President, Austin Audubon Society