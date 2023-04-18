Letter to the Editor: Education has to play a role in modern society Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

I feel compelled to respond to the April 15 letter sent in by Chichi Mosher.

Again it appears that science has been hijacked by the Evangelicals’ literal translation of the “Bible.” It’s time we force feed biology classes again unless we want to continue this downward trend into ignorance.

The analogy of “blackface” and “drag queens” has a huge hole in it. I know of no one who became “black” after (and wrongly, I admit) going on the vaudeville circuit back in the early days of the 1900s. So too, no one will become gay or a drag queen after watching our non-fascist library offer inclusive reading to our community.

Email newsletter signup

And the comment around Genesis 1:27 also implies hormonal differences in all men and women. Every male fetus is born with female hormones and vice versa. Both sexes had tails but evolution, thank goodness, has rid us of those pesty little appendages.

I have a HUGE problem with the “Bible” being taken literally. If that be the case, do we need to stand outside of a fish restaurant and “stone” people for eating crustaceans? I don’t think so. One should not cherry pick what he/she wants to take literally from this ancient book. Either believe it all or at the very least, do your homework.

Please remember, we cannot have a democracy if our populace is not educated!

Roberta Mistretta

Austin, MN