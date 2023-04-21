KoMets bring down Packer softball team Published 7:19 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Austin softball team is still growing each time it takes the field and it was able to put together three solid frames in an 11-1 loss to Kasson-Mantorville in five innings in the Packer Dome Thursday.

Austin (0-8 overall) trailed 5-0 after one inning, but the Packers were able hold the KoMets to just one run over the next three innings. Austin’s lone run came when Peyton Squier knocked in a run on a groundout in the top of the second.

Abby VanPelt took the loss for Austin, but she didn’t allow a hit in the second or third innings.

“With pitching, sometimes it takes an inning to catch a groove,” Austin head coach Lisa Lade said. “It seemed daunting, but we fought hard in those middle innings.”

The Packers went hitless at the plate, but they only struck out five times and they reached base six times. Lage is hoping the team can start hitting harder as the season goes on.

“We have been making contact a lot more this past week than we have in past seasons,” Lage said. “Now we’re just trying to encourage them to work up their confidence and hit the ball even harder.”

Austin’s younger players are continuing to gain vital experience as sophomore Jenna Hetzel, freshman Lexie Brede and eighth grader Quinn Osgood all have chipped in.

“Lexie Brede has been filling wherever she needs to be and Jenna Hetzel has super quick hands with the bat,” Lage said. “Quinn Osgood has really gotten into the groove at second base. It’s a big jump from 12U softball and they’re learning the game moves a lot quicker and the girls are a lot stronger. They’re adjusting well.”

Austin 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 0 2

KM 5 0 0 1 5 – 11 9 1

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 11 R, 9 ER, 4 K, 2 HBP; Ava Denzer, 0 IP, 1 H

Austin hitting: Katie VanPelt, 0-for-2, HBP; Lexie Brede, 0-for-3; Abby VanPelt, 0-for-3; Maddie Herrick, 0-for-2; Quinn Osgood, HBP, BB, R; Avery Wempner, 0-for-1, BB; Jenna Hetzel, 0-for-2; Ava Denzer, 0-for-1, BB; Payton Squier, 0-for-2, RBI