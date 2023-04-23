Kerry J. Kestner

Kerry Jean Kestner age 61 of Nashua, IA, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar View Park in Nashua, IA.

Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Email newsletter signup

Kerry Jean Kestner, a spirited, interesting, and adventurous woman was born on November 26, 1961, in Park Rapids, MN, Kerry lived a life full of excitement and exploration that left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

Kerry graduated from Nashua High School in 1980 and went on to attend Ellsworth Community College. Her strong work ethic and dedication led her to a successful career at The Hormel Institute in Austin, MN, where she worked for over 20 years. Following her time at Hormel, Kerry continued her professional journey at Fairway Outdoor Advertising for several years, contributing her talents and skills to their team.

An avid fisher, Kerry found joy in casting her line in various locations, including memorable trips to Leech Lake and Lake of the Woods. Her love for the outdoors extended to boating and spending time in nature, where she found solace and happiness. Kerry’s adventurous spirit led her to obtain her pilot’s license, a testament to her willingness to explore new heights and embrace challenges.

Kerry’s interests were not limited to the outdoors; she was also a skilled pool player who relished a good game and enjoyed sharing a drink with friends. Her lively and engaging personality made her the life of the party, and her presence was always a welcome addition to any gathering.

Kerry’s legacy is one of laughter, adventure, and love, and she will be deeply missed by those who were fortunate enough to know her. As we remember Kerry, we celebrate a life well-lived and the many moments of joy and excitement she brought to those around her.

Kerry is survived by two children, Brandon Ruck of Farmington, MO, and Laura Ruck of Licking, MO; two brothers, Terry (Robin) Johnson of Nancy, KY, and Jerry (Juanita) Johnson of Dakota City, IA; one sister, Sherry (Jackie) Wilken of Nashua, IA; three grandchildren, Ryleigh, Braydon, and Caden.

She was preceded in death by her parents.