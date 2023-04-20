Kathleen (Katy/Kate) A. Quirin, 61

Kathleen (Katy/Kate) Ann Quirin, age 61, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her home in Austin, MN. Since Dec 23, 2022, Katy had been in Hospice Care. Katy moved to Austin with her parents, Don and Marian J. (Krupicka) Quirin, in 1990. In 1991 Katy was employed by Cedar Valley Services. She was an employee for 27 years. Kate was active in LIFE, Special Olympics, her family, and church, where she became the candle lighter at the first service, until health issues made this difficult. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards, board games, music, computers, and movies.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Emil and Mrytle Quirin of Grand Meadow and Lud and Bergit Krupicka of Austin; and nephew, Branden. Survived by her parents, Don and Marian Quirin of Austin; sister, Darlene and Ian of Idaho; niece, Alecia Budahn and Chris of Kenyon, MN; great nieces, Haylie and Mckinley; nephew, Matthew Mai of Chandlier, Arizona; many cousins across the country; and an aunt and uncle.

Celebration service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Austin on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Coffee to follow. Memorials are preferred to LIFE Mower County at 507-433-8994 or Salvation Army Austin Food Distribution. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.