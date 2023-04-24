Joseph Edward Kolb, 94

Joseph Edward Kolb, aged 94, residing in Austin, MN passed away on March 30th.

Joseph, born on December 15, 1928, spent most of his life in Austin. Joseph joined the army at age 17 and headed off to Korea, seasick all the way there and all the way back. That was the first and last time Joseph ever left the country. After the service, Joseph took a job in Lake City where he met his wife Gladie Kolb (Holst). The couple moved to Austin and were married for 68 years.

Joseph worked at Hormel Foods for 38 years. Spending much of his free time facilitating Boy Scout activities and working with the VFW Color Guard. Joseph loved to tinker with projects, mostly wood, upholstery work and painting. Listening to the Twins on the radio, watching the Vikings with family and just enjoying the simple things in life was a perfect day for Joseph.

Joseph is survived by his children Timothy (Tammy) Kolb, Stuart, Florida, Bruce Kolb, Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughters, Rebecca (Mark) Bushaw, Owatonna, Minnesota, Elizabeth (Rick) Waldee, Owatonna, Minnesota, Joette (Steve Roytman) Kolb, Byron, Georgia; grandchildren, Justin (Lisa), Adam, Karleigh, Anna, Michelle, Max, Margaret; great-grandchildren, Kamiah, Kaisley, Kassidy, Ryan, Andrew, Julia, Jax, Phoenix. Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters and brothers, grandson Ben Kolb.

Joseph was buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery where the flags fly high and proud for eternity.