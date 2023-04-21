Jamey Helgeson: Beer, Bacon, and Beignets fundraiser for LIFE Published 5:45 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

A beer, bacon, and beignets tasting fundraiser, will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 1-5 p.m. at Packer Arena in Austin. Beer, Bacon, and Beignets is a delicious and fun event that brings together three of the most beloved indulgences in American cuisine.

Guests will be welcomed with the inviting aroma of sizzling bacon and the sweet fragrance of freshly-made beignets. They will have the opportunity to sample a wide selection of beers from local breweries.

As a fundraiser, the beer, bacon, and beignets tasting event provides an opportunity for guests to indulge in their favorite treats while supporting LIFE Mower County. Tickets range from $15 to $30.

The deadline to purchase VIP tickets is April 12. General Admission or Designated Driver Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.lifemowercounty.org/bbb2023 or at the door.

Volunteers are needed for Spring Cleaning Day on May 5

Volunteers play a crucial role in helping LIFE Mower County carry out its mission and achieve its goals.

With their time, energy, and skills, volunteers can contribute to a spring cleaning day by providing assistance with various tasks such as cleaning, organizing, and decluttering. This kind of support not only helps LIFE maintain a clean and welcoming environment but also shows individuals with disabilities that their community cares about them.

Additionally, volunteering can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment for the volunteers themselves as they contribute to a meaningful cause and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

To learn more, contact Jamey at jamey@lifemowercounty.org or 507-473-4832.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Spring Fling Dance

Wednesday: Special Olympics Rock and Bowl

Wednesday: Youth/Family: Craft – Painted Pots and Fairy Gardens

Thursday: Adventures In Learning at KSMQ

Friday: Youth/Family: Sibshops

May 2-4: Spring Vacation to Duluth, Minnesota

May 3: Youth/Family: Cooking with Thelma

May 5: Spring Cleaning Day – Volunteers Needed

May 6: Youth/Family: Parent and Caregiver Coffee Chats

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar