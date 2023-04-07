Jamey Helgeson: Annual Rose Sale pick-up and delivery day Moved to April 13 Published 5:31 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The pick-up and delivery day for LIFE Mower County’s 28th annual Rose Sale has been moved to April 13.

Roses can be picked-up between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at LIFE Mower County, 401 2nd Ave NE, Austin. Roses will be delivered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Austin only.

Thank you to everyone who purchased roses from the 28th annual Rose Sale. We sold 490 dozen and all proceeds from the Rose Sale Fundraiser will go directly toward supporting our organization’s mission of providing resources, advocacy, and support to individuals with disabilities and their families. If you have any questions, please call 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Beer, Bacon, and Beignets Fundraiser for LIFE Mower County

A beer, bacon, and beignets tasting fundraiser, will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 1-5 p.m. at Packer Arena in Austin. Beer, Bacon, and Beignets is a delicious and fun event that brings together three of the most beloved indulgences in American cuisine. Guests will be welcomed with the inviting aroma of sizzling bacon and the sweet fragrance of freshly-made beignets. They will have the opportunity to sample a wide selection of beers from local breweries.

As a fundraiser, the beer, bacon, and beignets tasting event provides an opportunity for guests to indulge in their favorite treats while supporting LIFE Mower County. Tickets range from $15 to $45.

The deadline to purchase VIP tickets is April 12. General Admission or Designated Driver Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.lifemowercounty.org/bbb2023 or at the door.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club Meeting

Wednesday: 28th Annual Rose Sale ​Pick-Up and Delivery Day

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling

Wednesday: Youth/Family Craft Night Upcycled Bird Houses/Feeders

Thursday: Self-Advocates Minnesota Meeting

Friday: Ladies’ Night Out

Sunday: Lunch and a Movie

April 17: Spring 2023 Vacation Meeting

April 18: Bingo

April 19: Special Olympics Bowling

April 19: Youth/Family Bowling

April 20: Creative Arts with Chipped Inscriptions

April 21: Movie and Munchies

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar