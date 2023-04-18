Institute, Mayo and community organizations partner Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The Hormel Institute is partnering with Mayo Clinic and several other organizations to host a Community Health Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Community Action Building in Austin.

Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mobile Mammography unit will provide free mammograms to those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Appointments are required for mammograms. Those interested should call 888-643-2584 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to see if they qualify and to register.

The Community Health Resource Fair will also include free preventative health screenings through The University of Minnesota’s Mobile Health Initiative, including blood sugar and blood pressure tests.

Several local organizations will be on hand to provide information on resources available in the community:

• Mayo Clinic Health System

• The Parenting Resource Center

Welcome Center

• SAGE – MN Department of Health

• Children’s Dental Clinic

• Austin Aspires

• Mower County Public Health & Mower County Human Services

• Mower County Refreshed

• University of Minnesota – SNAP Education

• The United Way

100 snack kits provided by the “Our Hometown Food Security Project”

It’s estimated that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and 1 in 39 women will die from breast cancer. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat. Mammograms are a screening tool that detect cancer before symptoms start. The Mayo Mobile Mammography Unit offers women a quick and convenient way to get this potentially life-saving screening.