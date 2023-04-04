In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Nine teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday, and 13 teams played on Wednesday. Both sessions begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City, Iowa.

Tuesday winners were:

• First place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

• Second place, Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

• Third place, Connie Johnson and Dave Lilomen

• Forth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Fifth place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Wednesday winners with a high score of 93 were:

• First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Fourth place (tie), Dick Heuton and Scott Richardson and Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Normal bidding by bridge players is mostly the norm in our club. ‘Doubles’ are either ‘take out’ or ‘penalty.’ Yet per an article by an expert in February ACBL, there are many more ‘types’ of the above i.e. negative, responsive, etc, or cooperative, conventional, or DSI (do something intelligent’). The late Bernie Chazen was fond of saying the penalty double has died and gone to card heaven; we will talk more about doubles in another report. He also taught that doubling on the first round of bidding is never a penalty. Makes sense if you play the game.