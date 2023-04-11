In Your Community: 4-H Livestock Workshop Held at Nelson Farm

The Worth County 4-H held a livestock workshop hosted by the Chad Nelson Family earlier this month. The meeting was led by Ashlie and Mason Kolbet local Veterinarian and Livestock Specialists who covered information about sheep, swine and goat selection, showmanship as well as proper handling and caring for their 4-H livestock projects. Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist led an educational session on “Youth for the Quality Care of Animals” (YQCA). Pictured are the nearly 50 4-H members and parents who attended the workshop. Photo provided