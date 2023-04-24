IJ Holton assistant principal named new Banfield principal Published 8:55 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Austin Public Schools is pleased to announce that Blake Henely has been named the new principal at Banfield Elementary School.

Henely has worked in the district for many years in the classroom, as a technology coach, and, most recently, as assistant principal at IJ Holton Intermediate School.

“Blake Henely is a proven leader in education,” said Superintendent Joey Page. “As the new principal of Banfield Elementary School, Mr. Henely will bring a wealth of experience and a track record of success in creating a positive learning environment for students, staff, and families/caregivers.”

Henely will move into his new position on July 1, 2023.

“I am excited to join the Banfield community as their principal,” said Mr. Henely. “I look forward to supporting students, their families, and the staff as we fulfill the mission of Austin Public Schools.”

To learn more about Austin Public Schools, please visit http://www.austin.k12.mn.us.