Hydrant flushing to begin in May Published 6:26 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Fire hydrant flushing will take place in the northwest quadrant this spring beginning in May and continuing through the summer.

The Austin Fire Department performs this maintenance annually to ensure hydrants are in working order and to clear accumulated minerals and sediments from the water lines.

When hydrant flushing is being performed you may see water rushing out the side of the hydrant.

Your home water may have an orange or rusty tint, although it is safe to use and drink. This discoloration is caused by iron sediments in the water main which are disturbed during the flushing process.

If discoloration does occur within your home water, run the cold water for several minutes and flush your toilets once or twice, this should clear your lines.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding hydrant flushing, please call the Austin Fire Department at 507-433-3405.