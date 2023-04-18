Huge law enforcement escort takes fallen deputy home Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Mathew Holding Eagle III

A huge procession of law enforcement vehicles on Monday escorted the body of Pope County sheriff’s deputy Josh Owen back to his hometown of Glenwood.

Owen was shot and killed Saturday night as he and two other officers tried to arrest a domestic violence suspect in the town of Cyrus. The other officers survived their injuries and the suspect was killed.

Before the procession arrived Monday, community members lined both sides of the main street in Glenwood, shoulder to shoulder in some areas, to pay their final respects. They were joined by area law enforcement personnel, city workers — some who parked their plows just off the route — EMTs, and fire departments from around the area.

Eerie quiet

Just before 11 a.m., a siren sounded briefly from a fire department vehicle. Firefighters walked to the edge of the road, removed their hats and helmets and stood there.

An eerie quiet descended as people looked out east of town, waiting for the procession.

Off in the distance, a speckle of red, white and blue appeared: the lights of the first law enforcement vehicles coming toward town. More vehicles and more lights followed.

Eventually, the sheer number of flashing lights swelled and became almost dizzying. There were what felt like hundreds of patrol vehicles from across the state.

As the vehicle carrying Owen’s body passed, some people cried and embraced each other.

In the crowd, Pam Welsch said she knew Owen. He recently helped a friend of hers who was a victim of domestic violence.

“He came out to her house one night and put some cameras out, and he just went above and beyond to make sure that she was being heard and being safe,” Welsch said. “And that’s just who the person he is. That’s just who he was to the people around us. So very awesome, man, very loved, very respected. And it breaks my heart, you know.”

Welsch said Owen will be sorely missed.

At the Legislature on Monday morning, Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, asked the Minnesota House to honor Owen.

“With this incident, seven law enforcement officers have been shot so far this year in Minnesota, and that has to stop. I would ask that you rise for a moment of silence in honor of Pope County Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen,” said Anderson, whose district includes much of Pope County.

Visitation for Owen will be at the Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and then on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.

The funeral service will follow immediately afterward at the school.