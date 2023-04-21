Highway 218 resurfacing scheduled to begin May 1 Published 6:21 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Highway 218 motorists will encounter a lane closure beginning May 1 as crews resurface the road from Blooming Prairie to Owatonna, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The following work is planned during the project, and it is anticipated it will be completed by mid-July.

Resurfacing approximately 14.3 miles of Highway 218 from Blooming Prairie (0.15 miles north of Highway 30) to Owatonna (0.15 miles north of Highway 14)

Constructing new turn lanes/bypass lanes:

• Right turn lane at 123rd Street SE

• Bypass lane at 64th Avenue SE

• Right turn lane at 83rd Street SE

• Right turn lane at 81st Street SE

• Bypass lane at 81st Street SE

• Right turn lane at 73rd Street SE

• Bypass lane at County Road 3

• Right turn lane at County Road 18

• Installing new lighting at three intersections of Highway 218: County Road 26 south of Bixby, County Road 4 in Bixby and County Road 6 in Pratt

• Replacing culvert near 123rd Street SE and Highway 218 intersection

Motorists on Highway 218 should plan extra travel time.