Hayfield takes down Maple River Published 9:22 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The Hayfield baseball team topped Maple River 16-3 in five innings on the road Monday.

Aidan Nelson finished with three RBIs for the Vikings (4-1 overall), who scored eight runs in the top of the fifth.

Hayfield pitching: Jack Thoe (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 6 K

Hayfield hitting: Ethan Pack 2-for-3, 1 double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Cole Selk 0-for-4, 1 RBIs, 2 R; Corbin Krueger 3-for-3, RBIs, 3 R; Aidan Nelson 1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 1 SB; Isaac Nelson 1-for-3, 1 double, 2 RBIs, 1 R; Zander Jacobson 3-for-3, 1 double, RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Jack Thoe 0-for-2 3 R; Eric Bermea 0-for-1 RBI; Hunter Simonson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 R