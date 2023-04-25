Hayfield downs Houston 9-3 Published 9:04 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Hayfield baseball team topped the Hurricanes 9-3 in Houston Tuesday.

Ethan Pack struck out nine to score the mound win for the Vikings and he also had two doubles and two RBIs.

Hayfield pitching: Ethan Pack (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 7 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 9 K; Jack Thoe 1 IP, 0 ER, 2 K

Hayfield hitting: Ethan Pack 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Cole Selk 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Corbin Krueger 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Aidan Nelson 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 SB; Isaac Nelson 1-for-4 1 R; Zander Jacobson 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Eric Bermea 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB