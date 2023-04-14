Gladys Louise Pechacek, 98

Gladys Pechacek, age 98, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Sholom home East in St. Paul.

Gladys Louise Pechacek, the daughter of Wencel and Hazel (Kaplan) Wanous, was born on April 10, 1925 in Steele County. She attended rural school District 51 and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1943 as Valedictorian. She worked in the office at J.C Penny Co. in Owatonna for 2 1/2 years before her marriage. She married Emil Pechacek on November 25, 1945 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Owatonna. They lived on a farm near Ellendale for 10 years, where she enjoyed helping with farm and field work and gardening. They started the Summit Sizzlers 4H Club and belonged to the St. Ansgars Lutheran Church. They moved to the Moland area in 1956 and continued farming and raising their family. Gladys worked at the Owatonna Hospital as Ward Secretary in 1965 and 1966. She then worked a Wenger Corporation in the Accounting Department for 20 years before retiring. The we 4H leaders of the Moland Huskies for several years. She enjoyed traveling and many trips to all 50 states in the US and trips to Canada, Nova Scotia, Bahamas, Caribbean Islands and Panama. She also enjoyed crafts, painting, sewing, photography, baking, and calligraphy. She sent emails to friends in other countries besides the US. Gladys did volunteer work at Senior Place, Heritage Halls, Moland Lutheran Church and WELCA. She belonged to the Friendly Neighbors Club in Ellington Township for many years. She was the treasurer of the Southern Honkers Camping Club, of which they were charter members. She served on the Steele Waseca Electric Advisory Board and was a member of the Winnebago Itasca Travelers Club, Winnehaha State Club and Good Sam Travelers Club.

She is survived by her son Dale (and Cindy) Pechacek of Austin; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren son-in-law Keith Kelly of Mendota Heights daughter-in-law Patti Jo Pechacek of Stillwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Emil son Dennis and daughter Doreen Kelly.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Bohemian Cemetery at a later date.