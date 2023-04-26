Genevieve Opal McNiff

Genevieve O. McNiff passed away on April 21, 2023 at her home at The Cedars of Austin.

Genevieve was born February 2, 1931 to Charles R. Stockdale and Lillian M (Kintz) the eight of nine children at home in York Township, Fillmore County, Minnesota. Her parents farmed in different places, mainly the Cresco, Lime Springs and Osage, Iowa area. Due to her health, she mainly helped her mother prepare all the meals for the large family and hired help. Genevieve left school in the 10th grade to work as a waitress, a sewer in a knitting mill, and as an Arthur Murry dance instructor.

On May 12, 1951, Genevieve married G.G. Stern in Sargent, Minnesota and moved to Austin. They were blessed with a son Eugene Duane and daughter Denise Ann (Kinneberg). Genevieve also worked at a pie making company to help support the family. Genevieve was widowed May 6, 1960. After seeking guidance from her brothers-in-law, she married Robert F. McNiff at the Little Brown Church in Austin on October 22, 1961. They lived with Roberts three boys, Dennis, Douglas, Jeff and Genevieve’s son and daughter in Austin’s East Side, just north of the lake. After the kids graduated from High School, Genevieve worked as a maid at the motel in Austin to keep busy, she said.

Genevieve’s love of cooking was very evident in later years. As the family gatherings grew larger with grand-kids and great grandkids. She insisted on preparing everything as she had done all those years while the kids were growing up. She was especially known for her pies. She loved seeing her family. She also had a green thumb, evident by her very large flower garden.

Genevieve was again widowed on October 17, 2013, just shy of being married for 50 years. She continued to take care of her home and garden until she moved to The Cedars of Austin in August of 2019.

Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents, Husbands G.G. Stern, Robert F. McNiff, brothers Reed Albert, Charles W., and Robert Ward, Sisters, Vivian Margaret (Sanderson) Leona Evelyn (Hein), June Rose (Fagerle, Maxine Lillian (Morrison) and Hazel Marie (Lynde). Step-sons Dennis and Douglas. Genevieve is survived by her son Eugene D (Sherry) of Rochester, MN. Daughter, Denise A (Elden) of Maxwell, IA, Step-son Jeffery D. (Mary) of Austin, MN and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday May 2, 2023 at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin beginning at 11:00am. There will be an hour of visitation before starting at 9:00am and Graveside services will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Austin at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society are preferred. Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com