Oct. 23, 1938 – April 16, 2023

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Truman Olson, 84, Stewartville, Minn., died Sunday, April 16, in Stewartville.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a service at 10 a.m., Friday, April 21, at Bear Creek Lutheran Church in Grand Meadow, Minn. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.