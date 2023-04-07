Frances “Arline” Ramseth, 103

Frances “Arline” Ramseth, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the age of 103.

Arline was born on November 21, 1919 in Gowrie, Iowa to Hagbert and Ellen (Danielson) Kronberg. Soon after her birth, the family moved to a farm near Alden, Minnesota where Arline grew up and graduated from Alden High School in 1938.

Arline and a friend attended a dance at the Terp Ballroom in Austin where she met the love of her life, Elgar “Bud” Ramseth. The two were married soon after on May 4, 1947 in Alden. Bud and Arline, with their three sons, loved driving up North to spend time at their cabin where many family memories were made.

For more than thirty years Arline owned and operated Arline’s Beauty Shop on 4th St. SW. Our mother’s desire to travel took her on many adventures which included chartered bus and train trips with friends. Her travels included trips to California, New York, across Canada, Hawaii, and four Scandinavian countries. It was during her tour of Scandinavia that she had the good fortune of meeting a cousin for the first time.

Arline was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she was active in Circle and WELCA, and sang in the choir for over 30 years. She spent countless hours quilting and doing Hardanger embroidery for gifts to friends and family. One of her favorite things to do was cook for people. Arline’s active and full life allowed her to live 103 wonderful years.

She was preceded in death by her infant brother Leroy; beloved parents, and loving husband Bud.

Arline is survived by her sons Bruce (Nancy) Ramseth of Austin, Mark (Suzette) Ramseth of Vermillion, Robert (Terri) Ramseth of Rosemount; grandchildren Kristi (Greg) Clark, Benjamin (Michelle) Ramseth, Adam (Christina) Ramseth, Nathan (Stacy) Ramseth, Ellie (Joe) Huffman, Rachel Lavallie, Taylor Ramseth, and Evan (Angela) Ramseth; 17 great grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank the caregivers of St. Croix Hospice, and St. Mark’s Lutheran Home for the wonderful care they provided to our mother.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm prior to the service, at church.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.