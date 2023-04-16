Fillmore Central tops Hayfield baseball team Published 4:19 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

The Hayfield baseball team lost to Fillmore Central 13-4 in Hayfield Saturday.

Cole Selk took the loss for the Vikings (3-1 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Cole Selk (LP) 5 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 8 BB, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 K; Brayden Nelsen 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 R, 1 ER

Hayfield: Ethan Pack 0-for-3 1 R; Corbin Krueger 1-for-2; Aidan Nelson 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Zander Jacobson 1-for-4; Isaac Nelson 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Eric Bermea 1-for-3 1 R; Nic Larsen 1-for-1