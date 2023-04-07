Evie Mohrfeld: Travelers make their way back to Fireside Published 5:32 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

As we begin our motor coach season of travel, we are looking forward to returning to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

Namely, the Fireside Dinner Theater, which is located about 260 miles east of Interstate 90 through Madison.

Fort Atkinson was actually named after a fort. It was General Atkinson, who led the U.S. forces during the 1832 Black Hawk War. The fort still stands in this city near the Rock River.

The next thing this city is known for is the Fireside Dinner Theatre. It continues to host musicals along with its fine dining.

Beginning in 1964, the Klopic family opened this venue with seating for 120. They have continued to grow in the following years, and hosting a group of seniors with our first visit in 1992 for “Phantom.” We’ve including this destination ever since.

This season we will see a new twist on a favorite film, which will be a musical version of “Grumpy Old Men.” They promise a good time filled with laughter, music and romance and is adapted from the 1992 movie centered in Wabasha.

This visit will feature a menu that will include a variety of Minnesota style meats including grilled pork, stuffed chicken along with many fish items since the grumpy old men are sport fishermen. Each show promises special buffet menus to coordinate with their evening theme.

As we move into the show area, we will see a unique seating area as the staging is square shaped with no backdrop and a center cut out as some of the staging is lowered to the lower floor. Following the show on opening night there will be a reception to meet the cast.

This trip includes an overnight stay with a list to seek out other sites in Wisconsin. Day two will include a Scandinavian village where we will be among 30 some trolls statues.

You may still join us for this April 13-14 trip as we have a couple of late cancellations. Call 1-507-438-3946.

We will be departing at 8 a.m. from the south side of Walmart with loading 20 minutes prior. Make sure to have your name on your luggage piece.

Next trip

May 31: Chanhassen Dinner Theatre for “Prom.”

Travel Hours at the Mower County Senior Center are 9:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. Write us at P.O. Box No. 575, Austin, MN 55912

We wish you a Happy Easter.