Evie Mohrfeld: Beautiful trip, beautiful weather Published 5:43 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Picking our first outing for 2023, which included a two-day trip, was like picking the beautiful weather out of a hat.

April 13-14 were great spring days for us as we headed down I-90 to a small town in eastern Wisconsin.

The Fireside Theatre is located in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. It has made a mark on the map with its well-known professional theater.

Email newsletter signup

The opening night of “Grumpy Old Men” was on our schedule. The Fireside has produced this hilarious and touching musical version of the 1993 movie.

The cast members ascended from New York and will reside in the city for the duration of the show. This town of 15,000 plus readies themselves with new housing for their guests.

The featured dinner buffet menu was specially themed highlighting fish dishes, shrimp, scallops and fried cod for the Minnesota taste. Adding to that were barbecue dishes and many entrées.

“Grumpy Old Men” was a crowd pleaser. They definitely picked up the original show on Broadway and even wore the same attire that we Minnesotans have been wearing all winter. Well done.

The following day, we made our first visit to the city of Mount Horeb. This is located approximately one hour from where we spent the night. This city claims to have over 30 trolls lurking around every corner. They are life size carvings by a local sculptor.

Main Street is a hub of Scandinavian and Norwegian imports. A bedroom area with many hills, and hosts coffee shops for bikers and explorers. It was a new adventure for our motorcoach for sure. The 80s weather just added to our first time visiting there.

Our May trip will take us to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre for their newest production of “Prom.” It seems most appropriate as we are heading into the prom season soon. May 4 is the final payment date.

Departure, as always, is from the Walmart parking lot

Upcoming

June 15: Annual Mystery Trip. It’s always a challenge to keep our guests guessing. Clues will be coming soon. Fee is due by May 25. We do have a few openings for this fun trip.

June 22: Twins vs. Boston Red Sox at Target Field. Fee is due by June 8.

July 12: Tour of the John Deere Plant in Waterloo, Iowa. There has been lots of interest for this trip, especially in our farming area. There are still openings.

More details and trips are available in the Mower County Senior Letter. Also our message box at the south outside entrance lists all of the travels we have planned to date, including the “Church Basement Ladies” shows.

You may also call the Travel Office 507-438-3946.