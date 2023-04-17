Everett Rush, 88

Everett Rush, age 88, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living of Austin. Everett was born March 25, 1935, in rural Austin, Minnesota, the son of George and Mary (Skov) Rush. He graduated from Austin High School in 1954. Everett was a lifelong Austin resident and held various work positions throughout the area, including several years with the Mower County Highway Department. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Everett enjoyed many fishing trips to Big Boy Lake; he even had a cabin named after him. He also enjoyed watching wildlife shows on TV and was an ace at fixing vacuum cleaners.

Survivors include his son, Travis Rush of Austin, MN; siblings, Evelyn Amundson of Albert Lea, MN, Donald (Mona) Rush of Austin, MN; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Rush; brother, Darrel Rush; and longtime companion, Diana Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.