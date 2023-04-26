EST/MILTON, D.
Published 8:11 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-765
Estate of
David Craig Milton,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 9, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 201 2nd Avenue NW, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Margaret E. Peitso, whose address is 12896 Rushmoor Blvd., Crosslake, MN, 56442 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 4/19/23
BY THE COURT:
Kevin Siefken
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
David L. Forman
Baudler, Maus, Forman &
King, LLP
108 North Main Street
Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 206039
Telephone: (507) 433-2393
FAX: (507) 433-9530
Email:
dforman@baudlerlaw.com
Austin Daily Herald:
April 26 and May 3, 2023
EST/MILTON, D.