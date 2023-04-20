Donna Marie Zuercher, 87

Ms. Donna Marie Zuercher, age 87, began her Eternal Walk as a Child of the Light with her Savior Jesus Christ our Lord on April 15, 2023. Donna lived a life of service, walking with The Lord every moment of her life.

Donna was born March 12, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to Raymond Zuercher Sr. and Armella (Pat) Muench-Zuercher.

She attended Messmer Catholic High School in Milwaukee, WI where she attended the Catholic Students Mission Crusade National Meeting at Notre Dame in 1952. Donna was on the Honor Roll and was very active in baseball, basketball, volleyball and the water pageant.

Donna always valued education. She graduated from The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and The University of Arizona earning B.S. and M.S. degrees in elementary education.

She worked as a school teacher in Milwaukee, WI from 1960-1967 and in Austin, MN from 1967-1990, where she completed her career teaching 5th grade at Banfield Elementary for 17 years.

Donna retired early and moved to Waverly, TN in 1990 to become full time caregiver for her mother Pat and for her sister Mary.

In the early 1990’s the three of them undertook a Pilgrimage to Our Lady of Medjugorje in Medjugorje, Yugoslavia.

Donna moved to McEwen, TN in 1999 where she became a very active parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Donna was very active in the Legion of Mary for 17 years and served as President for 6 years. Donna also managed the annual St. Patrick BBQ for one year.

Donna’s steady hand and abiding love for her family and friends will be deeply missed.

Donna is survived by her sister, Jeanette Gottlieb, Portland, OR and by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded to Life in the Lord by her parents Ray and Pat and by her brothers and sisters, Raymond Zuercher Jr., Joy Legg-Zuercher, Robert (Bobby) Zuercher and Mary Elizabeth Zuercher.

Donna would greatly appreciate the Lighting of a Candle or a Remembrance in Mass at Holy Hill Basilica. www.holyhill.com.

Services: Monday, April 24, 2023, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, McEwen, TN.

10:45 AM – Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary

11:30 AM – Catholic Mass

Followed immediately by the Catholic Rite of Committal (everyone is welcome graveside) and Reception at St. Patrick’s.

Flowers welcome but please consider a more lasting remembrance of a Memorial Tree via Luff-Bowen Funeral Home.

