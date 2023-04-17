Donna Dell DeGolier, 93

Donna Dell (Simmons) DeGolier, 93, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at Our House Senior Living.

Donna was born February 8, 1930 in Parkston, South Dakota, the daughter of James and Esther (Leischner) Simmons. She graduated from High School in Rapid City in 1948. She met the love of her life while attending North Central Bible Institute, Mpls on a blind date in Wisconsin. On August 18, 1950, Donna was united in marriage to Myron (Mike) DeGolier in Rapid City, South Dakota and together, they raised their five children in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Through the years, Donna worked at Blooming Prairie High School as a Secretary, was a Sales Associate for Lundeberg’s and Administrative Associate at Fast Tax.

At the age of nine, Donna gave her heart and life to Christ during revival meetings at her church in Milltown, SD. She was a faithful member of her church serving as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, and was a Community Bible Study leader. She was a talented musician and sang for many events over the years. She enjoyed singing with her friends at Northwestern Singers. She also loved to participate in plays, musicals and cantatas. Donna was active in Mower County Extension and she liked to sew.

Donna lived a life full of joy and love. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. You would often find her baking loaves of bread and caramel rolls and delivering them to family and friends. Her motto was, “When you feel down, do something good for someone else.”

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike in 1999; son-in-law, Joel Ide; sisters, Rosie Smith and Betty McBee; and brother Lyle Simmons.

Donna is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Bruce (Kandy) DeGolier of Elk River and Daniel (Susan) DeGolier of Mora; daughters and son-in-law: Patricia (Scott) Waye of Sartell, Brenda Ide of Austin, and Connie DeGolier (Bob Meyers) of Treasure Island, Florida; 12 grandchildren: Jarrid, Justin, Alicia, Eric, David, Michelle, Casey, Kathryn, Marissa, David, Adam and Branden; 23 great grandchildren: Calvin, Kody, Selina, Mystique, Isaac, Alana, Kensley, Ashley, Grace, Oliver, Jamison, Luca, Brooklynn, Kendal, Talon, Carson, Brayden, Greyson, Adalyn, Harlow, Emery, Sophia, and Alice; great great grandchild Celestine; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 25th at Cornerstone Church with the Reverend David Simerson officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday morning. Interment will be in Red Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Donna’s memory to Cornerstone Church.