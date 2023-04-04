Delores Bau, 92

Delores Jean (Anderson) Bau, age 92, of Truman passed away peacefully Sunday, January, 29, 2023 at Truman Senior Living. Funeral services will be held April 20th at 11:00 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Truman with Rev. Merrill Davis officiating. Visitation will be 10-11 at the church. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Redfield, SD on April 21st at 2:00 pm. Online condolences can be left and a livestream of the service viewed at www.zahariafamilyfuneral.com

Delores was born February 3, 1930 in Redfield, SD to Algert and Edna (Nelson) Anderson. She was baptized September 14, 1930 at Cottonwood Lake Methodist Church in Spink County. She attended Wheaton Township, Hand County Country School through 8th grade and then attended Redfield HS graduating in 1948. She attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD and received her teaching certificate in 1949. She taught Center School, Hand County 1949-1950. She taught Lakeview School, Spink County 1950-1952.

Delores married Vernon E. Bau at the Methodist Church, Redfield, SD on June 14, 1952. They were married almost 68 years. She taught at Brookings Country School 1952-1953. They were live-in house parents at the Methodist Student Center in Brookings while Vernon attended college. They moved to Sioux Falls, SD for a short time before moving to Truman in early 1957 where they resided for the rest of their lives. They wintered in Mesa, AZ.

Delores belonged to Extension Club, Truman Legion Auxiliary, UMW (United Methodist Women), Band Boosters, Birthday Club and PTA. They were members of Interlaken and long time members of the Madelia United Methodist Church, where Delores taught Sunday School for many years. She had a kind soul and was a giving, caring person. Her life revolved around her family. She loved all her children and grandchildren. She always treated each one special. We were lucky to have her as our mom and grandma. She was a good cook and provided many holiday meals for the entire family.

Survivors include children, Gordon (Jane) Bau of Austin, Cindy (Greg) Graif of Sherburn, Connie (Elliot) Belgard of Truman, David (Sue) Bau of Slayton; 14 grandchildren, Stacy (Derek) Nelson, Tanya Ryan, Matthew Bau, Josh (Angela) Bau, Melissa (Jeff) Paradis, Laura Urban, Jerrick (Jess) Urban, Foster (Alyssa) Graif, Brenna (Darren) Thate, Molly Markquart, Miranda (Chris) Tulowetzke, Brian Bau, Mark (Danielle) Bau, Heidi (Matthew) Kuznia; 16 great-grandchildren, Raya, Meghan, Isla, Josselyn, Ryker, Alexis, Adalynn, Grayson, Kennedy, Finley, Christian, Lennon, Dustin, Londyn, Madison, and Lilah, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Truman Pride, the group that supports the Truman School or to SDSU Foundation, Vernon and Delores Scholarship.