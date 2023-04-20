Debra Jo (Wilson) Jensen

Debra Jo Wilson was born in Austin, MN to Douglas and Irene (Paulson) Wilson on January 4, 1955 and passed on April 7, 2023.

Debra married the love of her life, Conrad Jensen on November 9, 1984 in Austin, MN.

Debra attended Austin Public Schools.

Debra worked at many bars and restaurants where she met a lot of her lifelong friends. Debra also worked for the Sinclair company gas stations until her retirement.

Debra truly loved her children and grandchildren very much. Her family is what she was most proud of.

Debra loved the Magnolia and HGTV channels and insisted on having them even in Hospice care. Debra also loved her coffee, mounds bars and her plants.

Debra was preceded in death by her mother and father and her husband Conrad.

Debra is survived by sisters, Kathy Kilmer, Becki Muilenburg (Kirby) and brother Scott (Sheri) Wilson.

Debra is also survived by daughters Tanya Wilson, Tasha Wilson, Cindy Jensen Kilby (Bobby), Christina Jensen Tompkins (Jeff).

Thank you so much to her daughter Christina and her husband Jeff for going above and beyond as Debbie knew she was very loved.

There will be a private inurnment service. Celebration of life will be April 30, 2023 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Todd Park Pavillion #1 ( Big Pavillion).